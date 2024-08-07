DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing 18-Year-Old from Millsboro

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for 18-year-old Damien Tarr of Millsboro, Delaware. He was last seen at his residence around 10:00 p.m. yesterday, August 6th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white man, approximately 6’0” tall and weighing about 200 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon and brown plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots. Damien may be driving a green Ford F-150 with Delaware registration C493408.

Damien Tarr

Anyone with information regarding Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling (302) 644-5020 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.