DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Bethany Woman

A Gold Alert has been issued for 40 year old Jennifer Dickerson, who was reported missing on Tuesday, May 26. Dickerson was last seen on foot around 6:30am on Tuesday, May 26 in the area of her home on Dune Road in Bethany Beach. She is 5’8” tall and approximately 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Attempts to locate or communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for Dickerson’s safety and welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Dickerson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or by calling 911