DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Bridgeville Teen

Delaware State Police Troop 5 has issued a Gold Alert for a 16-year-old from Bridgeville. His name is Robert Adams. He was last seen on Oak Road in Bridgeville around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, October 9th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white male, about 5’10 and weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair with a slight mustache. Adams was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and camouflage pants, and white sneakers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.