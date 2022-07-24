DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dagsboro Man

A Gold Alert has been issued for 62 year old Sylvanus Lofland of Dagsboro. Lofland was last seen July 10 in the Dagsboro area, but attempts to locate or contact him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Lofland is black, 6′ 1” and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with no sleeves, jeans shorts and black and white Converse shoes.

If you have information regarding Lofland’s whereabouts – contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.