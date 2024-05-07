DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 54-year-old John Farrow of Dover, Delaware. John was last seen on East Lebanon Road in Dover or the Frederica area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for his safety and well-being. John is described as a white man, approximately 5’01″ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. His clothing description is unknown. He is driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with Delaware temporary registration XQ504534. Anyone with information regarding John Farrow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.