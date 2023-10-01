DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Teen

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 13 year old Alessia Ruiz of Dover. Police say Ruiz left home on September 30 and has not been heard from since – and attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her safety.

Ruiz is white, about 5′ 6” and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt with the words “snoop dog” and a grey and green sweatshirt.

If you have information on her whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-378-5749 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.