DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 29 year old Dover woman. Delaware State Police say Martha Rose Echols was last seen Saturday afternoon in the south Dover area, but attempts to locate her have not been successful. Echols is black, 5′ 2” and 139 pounds with brown eyes and black hair – she wears purple glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve shirt – possibly yellow or peach, white sneakers and a black baseball cap with N-Y on it. She may be riding a light blue bicycle with gray trim. If you have information on Echols whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.