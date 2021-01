Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 31 year old Alexander Green of Harbeson. Delaware State Police say he was last heard from on Friday (Jan 22) in the Harbeson area. Green is white, 5′ 9” and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing black pants, shoes and a black hoodie. Attempts to contact him have been

unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers.