DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Harbeson Woman

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Harbeson woman. Police say 70 year old Deborah Smith was last seen leaving her home Saturday around 12:45pm. She is white, 5’ 6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Smith has brown eyes, grey hair and was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored sweater and blue Crocs. Police say attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her welfare. If you have information – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.