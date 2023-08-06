UPDATED: DSP Cancel Gold Alert for Harrington Woman

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 08/06/23 – The Gold Alert issued on August 4 by Delaware State Police Troop 3 for Erika Klase has been canceled. Erika has been found.

================================================

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Harrington woman. Police say 36 year old Erika Klase was last seen on August 3rd in the Harrington area but attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Erica is white, about 5′ 7” and 215 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing dark framed glasses, a peach-colored pajama top and dark colored shorts. She was on foot and may be in the Harrington or Milford area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts – contact State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.