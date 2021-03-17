UPDATED: DSP CANCEL Gold Alert for Missing Lewes Woman

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 3/17/21 11:30am – Delaware State Police have canceled the Gold Alert for Margaret Deconcini. She has been located.

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Lewes woman. Delaware State Police say 56 year old Margaret Deconcini was last seen March 13 around 11am. She is white, 5’ 5” and about 220 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Deconcini was last seen wearing black shirt and jeans with flower designs and black boots. She is believed to be in the Rehoboth Beach area but attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety. If you know where Deconcini is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.