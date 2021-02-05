DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Lincoln Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing 17 year old from Lincoln. Delaware State Police say Nyasia Miller failed to return to her home on Wednesday. Miller is black, 5′ 5” and 248 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy coat, tan pants, brown boots and a multicolored winter hat. She may have a duffel bag. It’s believed that she got a ride to downtown Milford where she was dropped off. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety. It’s not known if she is still in Sussex County or in the presence of others. If you have information on Miller’s whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.