DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Teen

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for a missing 14-year-old. His name is Drake Smandra. Drake was last seen leaving his Millsboro home on foot on June 26th. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for his safety and well-being. Drake is described as a black teen approximately 5’05” tall, and weighing about 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a pair of blue and white swim trunks with no shirt or shoes. Anyone with information regarding Drake Smandra’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling (302) 856-5850, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

