Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 71 year old William King of Milton who was last seen around 8:45 Saturday morning in the Milton area. Police say he is white, with blue eyes and gray hair with a gray beard – and may be operating a 2020 black Buick Encore. Attempts to locate or communicate with King have been un successful and there is concern for his safety. If you know where King is – contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers.