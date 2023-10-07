DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Rehoboth Beach Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Rehoboth Beach teen. Delaware State Police say 17 year old Madison Hearn left her home on Friday, October 6 and has not been heard from since – attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Hearn is white, about 5′ 11” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Hearn’s whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.