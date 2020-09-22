DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Rehoboth Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 66 year old Robert Schnuck who was reported missing to Delaware State Police on Tuesday. Schnuck was last seen around 2pm in the Rehoboth Beach area. He is white, 6′ 1″ and about 237 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing but he is believed to be on foot. Attempts to locate or communicate with him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and welfare. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact DSP at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.