DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Seaford Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 22 year old DeAngelo Louis McCafferty of Seaford. Delaware State Police say he was reported missing Saturday – however he was last seen in the area of East 6th Street in Seaford about two weeks ago. McCafferty is black, 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he could be in the Capital Park area in Dover. Attempts to locate or communicate with him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.