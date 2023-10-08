DSP Issue Gold Alert for Missing Seaford Teen

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 15 year old from Seaford. Police say Prisila Francisco-Francisco did not return home from school on September 28 and had been staying with a friend, but is no longer at the friend’s house. She is now being reported as missing as attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Prisila is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call State Police at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.