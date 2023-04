Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 31 year old man. Delaware State Police say John Haugh was last seen Saturday in the Frankford area – attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Haugh is white, about 6′ 3” and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Haugh’s whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.