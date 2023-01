Image courtesy DSP

A Green Alert has been issued for 67 year old Charles Darby, who is a veteran. He was last seen in the Magnolia area on Thursday, but attempts to contact or locate Darby have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Darby is black, about 5′ 11” and 184 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Darby is – contact State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.