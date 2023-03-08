Dunkin’ employee accused of shooting customer after argument

Police are hoping a man shot by a Dunkin’ employee in Florida Monday night will be able to give them details about the argument that led up to the shooting.

Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, an employee at the Clearwater Dunkin’ got into a disagreement with 38-year-old customer Jewitt Steele who was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and his two children at the store’s conjoined Baskin-Robbins, police told FOX 13.

Fire and police responded to a 911 call a little after 6 p.m. where Steele’s girlfriend can be heard comforting the children.

“It’s OK, guys. It’s OK. He’s not going to die. I promise you, he’s not going to die. Daddy’s going to be OK,” she is heard saying on the call for help.

As Steele and his family reportedly left the business out the front door, Shaheed allegedly went out the back door and confronted Steele in the parking lot, where their argument continued.

“As far as we know, they’re strangers and at this point, we’re still trying to figure out what transpired here,” Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter said.

Slaughter said Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three times, hitting the victim twice in the legs, one gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and one gunshot wound to left knee. Steele was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Once we’re able to speak more with the victim after his medical treatment, hopefully, we’ll be able to get more details on what led to the argument in the first place,” Slaughter said.

Shaheed was arrested in the neighboring Sam’s Club parking lot with the gun reportedly still on him. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He has bonded out of jail, according to FOX 13.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson sent the following statement to the TV station:

“We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in Clearwater, FL. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the local police department.”