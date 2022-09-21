Dustin Johnson responds to awkward question about wife Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson finished tied for second place in LIV Golf’s latest event outside Chicago over the weekend – only three strokes behind British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Johnson was asked an awkward desert island question regarding his wife Paulina Gretzky on Friday.

“If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?” a person from a social media company, according to Sports Illustrated.

Johnson smiled and laughed off the question.

“I can’t answer that question,” he said.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson tied the knot in April. The two had been dating for a while, and she was there with Johnson supporting him when he won the Masters in 2020.

The two began dating in 2013 and share two sons.

Johnson was one of the biggest PGA Tour names to jump over to LIV Golf over the course of the year. He resigned his membership from the Tour. He said in February he was committed to the Tour.

It was unclear what changed. Johnson was apparently lured away from the Tour by an appealing offer. According to The Telegraph last week, Johnson signed a $125 million deal – although the length of that deal was not immediately known.

His second-place finish came after he won the Boston event earlier this month. The tour heads to Bangkok in October.