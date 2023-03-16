Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for 10% pay increase, better conditions

Health workers went on a 24-hour strike at dozens of hospitals across the Netherlands on Thursday to support trade union demands for a 10% pay increase and better terms.

Hospitals continued to operate on scaled-down schedules, meaning that only emergency care was being provided, a trade union statement said.

It was the latest in a series of strikes in the Netherlands seeking improved pay deals across a wide range of sectors.

DUTCH LEADER SLAMS RIOTERS ACROSS NETHERLANDS AS ‘IDIOTS’

Unions representing roughly 200,000 healthcare employees are currently in talks with hospitals to improve salaries, reduce workloads and address declining purchasing power as a result of high inflation.

Among demands are a pay increase of 10% for one year and an additional $106 in one-off wages, the union statement said.