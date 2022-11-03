Dwyane Wade accuses ex of being absentee parent as he faces legal battle trying to change child’s name, gender

Dwyane Wade took the time to publicly respond to a petition filed by his ex-wife in an attempt to block the move to legally change the name and gender of their child, who now goes by Zaya and identifies as a girl.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade filed the petition this week and accused her ex-husband of “attempting to circumvent the requirements of the Illinois final custody order judgment entered on March 14, 2011,” according to documents initially obtained by The Blast. She said the custody order provided for parental consultation and that the former Heat star “shall discuss with and obtain input in the major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing” of their kids before any decisions are made.

Funches-Wade cited the child’s age and alleged her ex-husband “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.” She added that she was concerned Wade “may be pressuring” their child over the potential “financial opportunities” and said she talked to him in April 2022 about the money that was made and could be made over it.

A hearing on the case is set for December in Los Angeles.

Wade responded in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram.

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” he started.

“While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children. The report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her!

“Siohvaughn tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player! All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal. So instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she’s left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she’s left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years.

“I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE! She won’t do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it!

“As a woman who claims to be a good Christian mother, I’ve yet to see her make any sacrifice or effort to leave her own home to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade. Zaya is not that same 3 year child anymore and she’s screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother! No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them. This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life! All the while my wife and our village has been her rock in helping her pick up the pieces after heartbreak after heartbreak!

“Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that’s not the case here because I’m ten toes down and I’m still doing through the BS! I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that’s been sold to them.”

Dwyane and Siohvaughn’s split was less than amicable. According to ESPN Milwaukee, Wade was awarded sole custody of their two children.

Siohvaughn “embarked on an unstoppable and relentless pattern of conduct for over two years to alienate the children from their father, and lacks either the ability or the willingness to facilitate, let alone encourage, a close and continuing relationship between them,” Chicago Judge Renee G. Goldfard said in her ruling, according to ESPN Milwaukee.

Wade opened up about his child in February 2020.

“Our (then) 12-year-old came home… and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she and her and I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” he said at the time.

“We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

Wade is currently married to actress Gabrielle Union.