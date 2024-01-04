Eagles’ A.J. Brown addresses rumors of locker room turmoil as losing skid continues

After starting the season 10-1, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost four of five games.

Their most recent loss was an upset at home to the lowly Arizona Cardinals, and their lone win in that span was against the New York Giants in a game that came down to the final play.

It’s safe to say the vibes from last season and earlier this season have faded.

Receiver A.J. Brown, who looked visibly upset on the sideline last week, didn’t speak to the media after the 35-31 loss to Arizona.

Brown said he was emotional because of DeVonta Smith’s injury, but he admitted he “didn’t want to be negative” and “if I have nothing good to say, I’m not going to say nothing at all. I’m not trying to make it worse than what it is.”

Afterward, a report surfaced that Brown had been feuding with the team, and an anonymous veteran told The Philadelphia Inquirer Brown has had “bad body language.”

Brown dismissed the report, calling it “bulls—.”

“At this point, I don’t care. They’re going to create whatever narrative that I’m splitting the locker room and all this s—. That’s bulls—. Honestly … I’m kind of glad [the reporter is] not here because I was gonna ask him because I wanted to know, like, who’s saying that?

“Because I was going to ask him because I want to know who’s saying that, because I know my teammates are riding for me, and I’m riding for them.”

Brown, though, did apologize to his teammates “because they shouldn’t have to answer questions on my behalf. I’m a man. I can speak for myself.”

The Eagles wrap up their season in New Jersey Sunday against the Giants. The Eagles need a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss to clinch the NFC East, a division that has not had a repeat champion since Philly’s run from 2001 to 2004.

