Eagles acquire Pro Bowler Robert Quinn from Bears; teammate breaks down upon learning of deal

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade Wednesday with the Chicago Bears for veteran defensive end Robert Quinn.

The Eagles will be sending a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, ESPN reported.

But the Bears will be picking up most of Quinn’s remaining salary, so the Eagles won’t have to pay much for his services, NFL Network added.

Quinn is a beloved Bear who wears a captain’s patch because of his natural leadership ability. Upon learning of the trade Wednesday, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith broke down while talking to reporters.

“I have a great deal of respect for that guy, you know? Damn. Crazy,” Smith said while wiping tears from his eyes with his T-shirt.

Going after an edge rusher makes sense for the Eagles considering they lost Derek Barnett (ACL) for the season, and Janarius Robinson (ankle) is also on injured reserve.

Given the Eagles’ status as the NFL’s last undefeated team, general manager Howie Roseman went after a player who could make an immediate impact on an already loaded defense.

Philadelphia has the fourth-ranked defense in the league in yards allowed per game (297.8). The Eagles also have the league’s best turnover differential at plus-12, hauling in nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Quinn may be viewed as a depth player to start for the Eagles considering Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat have done well as the starters off the edge. Graham is second on the team in sacks with three and Sweat has 2½ on the season with a team-high six tackles for loss.

Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler, has one sack from his seven games in Chicago this season. He also has eight tackles (two for loss) and three quarterback hits.

But Quinn had 18½ sacks in 16 games a season ago, giving him his fifth career double-digit sack season. At 32 years old, Quinn is still a lethal edge rusher who can disrupt an offense.

Armed with lockdown cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Eagles pass rushers have had ample time to get after the quarterback this season.

The Birds are tied for 10th in the league with 17 sacks on the year, and most of the teams above them have played an extra game. Philadelphia had its bye week Sunday.

For his career, Quinn has 102 sacks, 367 combined tackles and 109 tackles for loss over 163 games.

Quinn could make his Eagles debut Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.