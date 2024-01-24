Eagles continue shakeup, ousts offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after late season collapse: reports

The Philadelphia Eagles’ regular season got off to a strong start, with the team compiling a 10-1 record after their first 11 games. But, the team began to struggle on both sides of the football down the stretch and stumbled into the playoffs with an 11-6 record.

The Eagles proceeded to suffer a disappointing 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Despite helping lead Philly to a Super Bowl appearance last season, the status of head coach Nick Sirianni’s job became a topic of conversation.

Sirianni reportedly met with Eagles ownership in the days following the team’s postseason exit, and it appears he will remain in his position going into the 2024 season. But, the Eagles will likely begin a search for a new offensive coordinator, as the team has decided against retaining first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Johnson’s reported departure comes shortly after the Eagles parted ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The first-year coordinator was stripped of his defensive playcalling duties late in the season.

Sirianni and the Eagles decided to hand over playcalling duties to the more experienced Matt Patricia. However, the unit, particularly the pass defense, continued to struggle. Patricia’s contract with the Eagles is set to expire, and the former Detroit Lions head coach will likely pursue other opportunities, NFL Media reported.

Shane Steichen was the Eagles offensive coordinator during the 2021-22 seasons. Steichen helped formulate one of the NFL’s best offenses in 2022. He left last offseason when he took the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job. Instead of hiring an external candidate, the Eagles decided to elevate Johnson from his quarterback coach’s role.

The Eagles offense took a step back this past season and failed to score more than 20 points in five of the team’s last seven games.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also took a step back in numerous categories after an impressive 2022 campaign. Hurts performance last season helped him land a historic five-year, $255 million contract extension.

The Eagles listless showing in the wild-card round game was a microcosm of the team’s late season issues. It remains unclear whether Johnson could return to the Eagles in a different role.

