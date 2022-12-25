Eagles’ DeVonta Smith pretends to steal from Salvation Army kettle in touchdown celebration vs Cowboys

DeVonta Smith had planned out this touchdown celebration for a little while.

When Smith scored his second touchdown of the day against the Dallas Cowboys, he was eye-balling the Salvation Army Red Kettle that sits beyond one of AT&T Stadium’s end zones.

Smith faced the kettle, pretended to put a ski mask over his head, broke down an imaginary door, and acted as if he was taking out presents from the kettle alongside fellow receiver Quez Watkins.

The receiver has garnered from criticism on the celebration on social media, while others are defending it, assuming he is pretending to be the Grinch on Christmas Eve.

The kettle has often been used as a prop for touchdowns. When tight end Peyton Hendershot scored against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the rest of the tight ends played a game of whack-a-mole in the kettle.

When Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, he and Dak Prescott used the kettle to do a jack-in-the-box celebration.

The Eagles would have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win. But Smith finished with eight catches for 113 yards in the 40-34 losing effort.