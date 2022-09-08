Eagles exec on Jalen Reagor selection: ‘We’d love to have that moment back’

Philadelphia Eagles executive Howie Roseman came clean about one draft pick he would like to have back as he enters his 22nd season as a member of the organization.

Roseman joined the Eagles in 2000 as a salary cap staff counsel and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2010, executive vice president of football operations in 2015, and then executive vice president/general manager in 2019.

His first-round draft pick in 2020, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, is something that still haunts Roseman. The team passed on Justin Jefferson to select Reagor. Jefferson has about five times more receiving yards and 14 more receiving touchdowns than Reagor in his first two years with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think one of my many weaknesses, is that I spend more time thinking about my mistakes than I do any of the successes we may have had,” Roseman said on SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday.

“I think it continuously motivates me to get better. Whenever we do something like that, I go back and I look at the process and how we came to that decision. It’s obvious, I’m not going to sit here and lie, we’d love to have that moment back. I believe that all of these moments, they lead to where you’re getting. Like I feel like when we won a world championship there were some mistakes made in that process, but they lead us to get to where we want to be. I can’t go back in time and change it, all I can do is to try and learn from it and get better.”

Roseman said he was more focused on fit when selecting Reagor.

“I think a lot of the message there is, we just have to take the best players at all times,” he added. “We don’t have to worry so much about fit or what we have on the team. You go back to that moment, we had two tight ends who were really good in the middle of the field, Greg Ward was coming off of a really good year in the slot. We’re looking for a specific role as opposed to just grading the players. That’s on me, 100%. At the end of the day, I’m responsible for all of that. But I also promise you one thing, if I make a mistake I’m going to do everything in my power to make it up.”

In two seasons, Reagor had 64 catches on 111 targets. He had 695 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The Eagles traded Reagor prior to the start of the 2022 regular season to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 draft pick.

Philadelphia enters the 2022 season with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their top two targets for Jalen Hurts.