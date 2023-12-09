Eagles’ head of security barred from sidelines for Cowboys game after 49ers altercation: report

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have their head of security on the sidelines for their Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dom DiSandro, known as “Big Dom” to many in the Philly community, will be allowed to travel to Dallas with the team but will not be on the sidelines against Philadelphia’s NFC East rival, according to ESPN.

DiSandro’s absence from the sidelines stems from his altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in Week 13.

DiSandro stepped in front of Greenlaw after the 49ers star linebacker suplexed DeVonta Smith out of bounds and was flagged for unnecessary roughness during the third quarter of San Francisco’s 42-19 win.

DiSandro got between Greenlaw and Smith before the 49ers linebacker appeared to make contact with DiSandro’s face.

Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game.

The NFL is reviewing additional material to see if further discipline is warranted, according to ESPN.

A few days after the altercation, Greenlaw told reporters that he and DiSandro had apologized to each other through intermediaries.

“We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that,” Greenlaw said, per ESPN. “He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he had no hard feelings toward DiSandro.

“I definitely don’t have any hard feelings towards Dom or anything like that,” he told reporters on Monday, via CBS Sports. “I don’t want anyone to go too hard on him. I think he just got caught in a weird situation and an emotional situation. So, no hard feelings towards him. I know a lot of people who know him and speak very highly of him. I just couldn’t believe we lost our player because of it.”

The Cowboys and Eagles kick off Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

