Eagles’ head of security ‘Big Dom’ DiSandro banned from sidelines for remainder of regular season: report

The National Football League has come down hard on the Philadelphia Eagles, but not on any of their players.

The league has reportedly opted to bar the team’s head of security, “Big Dom” DiSandro, from the sidelines for the remainder of the season following his skirmish in their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

DiSandro was tossed from the sidelines after getting into an altercation with Dre Greenlaw on December 3.

DiSandro stepped in front of Greenlaw after the 49ers star linebacker suplexed DeVonta Smith out of bounds and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

“Big Dom” seemed to have words for Greenlaw that he didn’t like, leading to the linebacker swiping at him. That’s when officials and both teams started to get more involved to break things up before it got physical.

After deliberating about the slam of Smith and swiping at DiSandro, Greenlaw was ejected from the game.

But while the Lincoln Financial Field crowd was applauding the officials’ decision to eject Greenlaw, DiSandro was also sent off the field.

DiSandro will be able to travel with the team and “perform all other work duties” outside of being on the field. After the final four regular season games, he’ll be able to return for the playoffs.

He had previously been barred from the sidelines in this past Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

DiSandro, known as “Big Dom” to many in the Philly community, has been a part of the Eagles’ organization since 1999 and has been seen on the sidelines as head of security for all players, coaches and staff for the team.

He directs security at the team’s training complex while being responsible for all security measures related to team travel, logistics and more. He’s also responsible for providing education to players, coaches and staff with regard to the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Eagles head to Seattle the face the Seahawks on Monday night.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

