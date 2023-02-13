Eagles’ Jalen Hurts launches touchdown to AJ Brown, NFL world reacts

On the first play of the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to take a shot downfield, and it certainly worked out.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great pocket to work with thanks to his offensive line, and he allowed his wide receivers to develop their routes. But he had one play in mind when he looked downfield.

A.J. Brown was running to the end zone, and though he was well defended, Hurts has seen this play before: Just throw it up and watch his top receiver come down with it.

Hurts launched the pass to the front left pylon, and Brown stretched out and came down with it to give the Eagles their second touchdown of the game.

As Brown celebrated with his teammates, and Jake Elliott kicked through the extra point to make it 14-7, social media erupted from the big play.

But current NFL players seemed to expect it.

“Just throw it up AJ gone do the rest , dude so special,” Tyreek Hill tweeted.

Others commented on the play, including Hill’s Miami Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle.

That was Hurts’ first passing touchdown of the Super Bowl. The first one of the game came on a 1-yard rush at the goal line, where Hurts got a push from everyone to go up early.