Eagles’ Jason Kelce responds to Jalen Hurts’ recent comments questioning the team’s ‘commitment’

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a rough stretch.

Monday’s upset loss to backup quarterback Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks was Philly’s third consecutive defeat. The Eagles have dealt with their share of injuries this season, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts was fighting an illness heading into Monday’s game at Seattle.

After the 20-17 loss to the Seahawks, Hurts said the team was not on the same page and openly questioned the team’s level of commitment.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year,” Hurts said in a postgame press conference. “Everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t think we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

During the latest edition of Jason Kelce and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the longtime Eagles center addressed his quarterback’s recent comments.

SEAHAWKS SHOCK EAGLES BEHIND DREW LOCK’S GAME-WINNING DRIVE TO SNAP 4-GAME LOSING STREAK

“That’s the attitude you have to have. When you’re not performing as a team, when you’re not winning games, the only thing you can do is go back and work that much more,” Kelce said. “Go back and commit yourself that much harder. We have great people in the building, we have people that want to win. I know that. There’s no question in my mind about that.”

Kelce added that putting in hard work and focusing on the fundamentals should be the priority for the team. The five-time All-Pro also shared his belief the team could get back on track once everyone on the team develops the same mindset.

“For me, the commitment comment, that’s all you can do is recommit yourself even more than you already are,” Kelce said. “I think that, at the end of the day, all you can do is go back and work, go back and focus on the fundamentals, focus on where you’re making mistakes as an individual, focus on how you can help your teammate, assist your teammate.

“Be where you need to be. Bring energy. I think all these things, in the grand scheme of things, add up to you and your teammates playing better, if everybody has that mindset. I think that when you approach it with intention and approach it with the seriousness that it needs to be approached with, then generally things get corrected.”

It is unclear how much the illness impacted Hurts Monday, but he was not at his best. The fourth-year quarterback finished the Week 15 game with 143 passing yards, two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

Both of Hurts’ critical turnovers came in the fourth quarter. He has also dealt with a knee issue this season, although he has started in every game this year.

Hurts’ message seems to have resonated with his teammates.