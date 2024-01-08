Eagles’ Jason Kelce sounds alarm on team’s struggles before playoffs: ‘We have a lot to do better’

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the New York Giants on Sunday – costing the team an NFC East title and a home playoff game.

The Eagles enter the playoffs as losers of five of their last six games. They defeated the Giants on Christmas Day, but it wasn’t pretty, and it didn’t appear to give anyone confidence they could repeat what they did last season and make it to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eagles center Jason Kelce knows there’s a lot to work on before the team plays the NFC South division champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We have a lot to fix. We have a lot to do better,” Kelce said. “This is our worst stretch of football since (head coach) Nick (Sirianni) has been here, and it is very, very frustrating, but we are in the playoffs, and it’s one-and-done and you’re out.

“We have the Buccaneers next week, and we are going to focus and prepare to try and go win the game.”

SAINTS’ JAMEIS WINSTON SUGGESTS TEAM DEFIED COACH IN CONTROVERSIAL TD

Philadelphia finished in the top 10 in yards gained and points scored, but the defense finished 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.

“The feeling I’m getting from this team is very scary right now,” Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox said. “Obviously, everybody’s pretty sad. We just got beat up by a pretty bad football team, let’s just say that. We get to go out and play again next week.”

Philadelphia will hope to be completely healthy and ready to turn things around in a tough spot in the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.