Eagles’ Josh Sills taken off NFL commissioner’s exempt list after being found not guilty of rape, kidnapping

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills, who was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list Feb. 1, was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping Friday.

The NFL notified the Eagles Sills will be taken off the commissioner’s exempt list and can report to training camp.

The Eagles released a statement confirming that.

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the commissioner’s exempt list, and he will return to the team’s active roster.”

Sills’ attorney, Michael Connick, said his client is expected to rejoin the Eagles in the coming days.

“He’ll be able to build his football career and grow as a person and be successful in all of the things that he chooses to do. It’s unfortunate he was accused of this. It cost him a Super Bowl appearance,” Connick said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He will move on and live his life in a very honorable fashion.”

Disturbing allegations were made against Sills after a Dec. 5, 2019, incident with a female in Guernsey County, Ohio. A report was released prior to the Eagles playing in the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in the first degree. Connick said at the time the allegations were baseless and Sills would be aggressively defended.

The alleged victim was a 21-year-old female who told police Sills had dropped her and her cousin off at a relative’s home around 2 a.m. that day. But when she attempted to exit his vehicle, he “grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck.”

The victim said Sills then “grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her.” When a separate vehicle arrived behind his, Sills allegedly “grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the seat and got on top of her so no one could see them inside the truck.”

The alleged victim claimed Sills forced her to perform a sex act on him and, despite repeated attempts to make him stop, it went on for “approximately 20 minutes.”

The victim said Sills allowed her to leave the vehicle “if she would talk to him again.”

After learning of the report at the time, the NFL was swift in placing Sills on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prohibited him from traveling with the Eagles for the 2023 Super Bowl.

No longer on the commissioner’s exempt list, Sills will look to get back on the field and become a part of the offensive line in training camp.

The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State played just one game in his rookie season in 2022.