Eagles’ Landon Dickerson sees facemask fall off helmet during first drive vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson had to deal with an odd moment in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

During the Eagles’ first drive, Dickerson saw his facemask pop off his helmet. The clock stopped with 12:02 left in the quarter as Eagles personnel tended to Dickerson’s helmet. He was given a replacement for the time being and had to miss one snap before coming back into the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia drove down the field and scored a touchdown on the first drive. Jalen Hurts ran the ball into the end zone from 3 yards out. The Eagles had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as they hoped to take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys’ loss and build up their lead in the NFC East.

VIEW MOMENT ON X.

NFL SUSPENDS STEELERS’ DAMONTAE KAZEE FOR REST OF SEASON OVER HUGE HIT

Dickerson is one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year after playing in all 17 games and helped the team get to the playoffs.

He’s played in each of the Eagles’ 13 games this season despite suffering a knee injury earlier in the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former Alabama standout was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2021. He took over as the team’s starting right guard when Isaac Seumalo sustained an injury in the third week of that season. He’s never looked back.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.