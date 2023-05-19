Eagles linebacker says NFC champs will be ‘the ones out there hunting’ after Super Bowl berth

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many during the 2022 NFL season, getting off to a 13-1 start and finishing as the top seed in the NFC with a record of 14-3.

The Eagles ran through the NFC Playoffs, blowing out the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers en route to the Super Bowl.

But as Philadelphia prepares to run it back, it will no longer be taking the league by surprise after almost beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl.

TWITTER SOUNDS OFF AFTER PATRICK MAHOMES CALLS FOR ARIZONA COYOTES TO RELOCATE TO KANSAS CITY

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Friday and said the team will still be taking on a hunter’s mentality despite the expectations.

“We’ve got a lot of underdogs on the team, a lot of people who play with a lot of chips on their shoulders. So, we’ll never sit back and act like we’re the ones with the targets on our backs,” Dean said.

“We don’t look at it like we’ve got the target on our back. We look at it like we’re the ones out there hunting.”

The Eagles have had an eventful offseason, signing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a massive five-year deal that includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia also had a highly-rated NFL Draft, grabbing two of Dean’s former Georgia teammates in the first round.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth pick and linebacker Nolan Smith at No. 30.

The Eagles also selected Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round.

“I think our GM, Howie Roseman, did a good job drafting those guys this year. I feel like he picked the best available guys,” Dean said. “I don’t think he’s got a thing for Georgia, definitely being from Florida.

“I think he picked the best available guys. He called me a lot asking about those guys — Kelee, Jalen and Nolan.”

Dean appeared in 17 games during his rookie season after being selected in the third round of the 2022 Draft but was mainly used on special teams.

“It’s just trying to step up and be better,” Dean said. “This whole offseason, we’ve just kind of been working on being the best version of ourselves individually. Now, we come together as a team and try and put it together.”