Eagles’ Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: ‘This s— is for Frank Reich!’

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cautioned reporters after Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts about his thoughts over Indy’s decision to part ways with coach Frank Reich earlier this month.

But fans at Lucas Oil Stadium may have captured his true feelings on video.

Sirianni, who served as offensive coordinator under Reich for three seasons, was emotional on the sidelines following the Eagles’ 17-16 victory and was seen celebrating with fans near Philadelphia’s bench.

New video posted to social media on Tuesday revealed exactly what Sirianni shouted at fans at the very end of the game.

“This s— is for Frank Reich,” he shouted, fired up.

During his postgame presser, Sirianni was asked by reporters why he appeared so emotional, to which he replied, “Because I love Frank Reich.”

“I really do, and he’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping that him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game.”

“He is one of my biggest mentors — I’ve got my dad, I got Larry Kehres (former Mount Union head coach) and I got Frank Reich. And Frank’s such a good football coach and yeah, you don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not but — because you guys can probably imagine what I really think.”

Reich was fired after five seasons with the Colts. He was replaced by Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday who had no previous coaching experience in the NFL or at the collegiate level. He is 1-1 as interim head coach.