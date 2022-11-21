Eagles’ Nick Sirianni sounds off on Colts after Frank Reich firing: ‘You don’t want to know what I think’

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not mince words when it came to his thoughts over the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to part ways with coach Frank Reich, saying Sunday that it felt “sweet” to walk away with a win.

Sirianni was fired up on the sidelines after quarterback Jalen Hurts scored an 8-yard touchdown with just a little over a minute left in the game to beat the Colts, 17-16. He immediately stood on the bench and began celebrating with Eagles fans in the stands before heading toward center field.

During his post game presser, he was asked by reporters why he appeared so emotional. His answer was simple: “because I love Frank Reich.”

“I really do and he’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping that him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game,” said Sirianni, who served as offensive coordinator in Indy under Reich for three seasons.

“But he is one of my biggest mentors – I’ve got my dad, I got Larry Kehres (former Mount Union head coach) and I got Frank Reich. And Frank’s such a good football coach and yeah, you don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not but – because you guys can probably imagine what I really think.”

Reich was fired earlier this month and replaced by Colts legend Jeff Saturday, who has no coaching experience in either the NFL or collegiate level.

Sirianni has been vocal about his support of Reich, but after Sunday’s victory, he doubled down.

“Spent a lot of time here, one of my children was born here and it was sweet to come here, especially with what happened with this organization the last couple of weeks, and get the win. The win. We’re leaving Indianapolis with a win.”