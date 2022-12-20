Eagles’ Nick Sirianni won’t rule out Jalen Hurts for Week 16: ‘One of the toughest guys I know’

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Jalen Hurts sprained his right shoulder in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Sirianni, who’s in his second year in Philadelphia, would not rule out Hurts for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I do not put it past Jalen Hurts. I do not put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his mental and physical toughness,” Sirianni said Tuesday. “So, there’s a chance he can play this week.

“He is one of the toughest guys I know. He heals fast.”

If Hurts is unable to go, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will get the nod, and Sirianni is confident the fourth-year pro will be ready.

“He’s what you want out of your backup quarterback,” Sirianni said of Minshew. “To be ready with limited reps.”

Philadelphia has rolled with Hurts under center, jumping out to a 13-1 record, and can clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win over Dallas Saturday.

Hurts injured his shoulder in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 25-20 win over the Bears in Week 15 when he was tackled by Bears’ lineman Trevis Gipson.

Hurts finished the game, throwing for 315 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran the ball 17 times for 61 yards, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

“Definitely a chance,” Hurts said Tuesday, according to NBA Sports Philadelphia. “I’m feeling fine, feeling fine. It’s a week where we’re keeping everything business as usual. We’re playing a really good team, a really good opponent, and doing everything we can on a short week to be at full health.

“There are a whole bunch of things that go into different decisions that are made, but ultimately I want to do what’s best for the team. It’s a thing where you take it one day at a time and the best thing for me is being ready to play and being of best health.”

Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding 13 touchdowns on the ground in his third NFL season.