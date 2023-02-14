Eagles player’s wife blasts Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII celebration after ‘weakest holding call’

Leah Covey, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles return man Britain Covey, didn’t hold back after watching her husband’s team lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII.

In the moment, it was a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry – he later admitted he did commit the penalty on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster – that allowed Kansas City to kill clock and set up their game-winning field goal to win it 38-35.

And well, Covey, like many Eagles fans, weren’t too happy with the result. In fact, when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts slipped on his Hail Mary at the end of the game to cap the Chiefs’ victory, she couldn’t believe they were celebrating.

“Watching the Chiefs celebrate their win on the field after the weakest holding call and running the game clock for the last 5 minutes,” she wrote on a TikTok post Sunday night.

“I truly have never cringed harder. Still so proud of our eagles,” she added.

Covey also posted a photo with a thumbs down to the Chiefs’ celebration at State Farm Stadium while she was in the stands.

“Honestly embarrassed for the chiefs rn ??” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Her husband was able to return two punts in the game for a total of 35 yards, his longest going for 27.

Eagles fans are still writhing over the call, with owner Jeffrey Lurie even taking a subtle jab at referees, saying he believed his team should’ve had a chance to win the game. If Bradberry’s hold isn’t called, the Chiefs likely elect for a field goal and the Eagles would have had the chance to at least tie it with their own, or won on a touchdown.

But that’s not how things played out. Instead, Patrick Mahomes collected his second ring and Super Bowl MVP when the clock hit zero.