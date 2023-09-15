Eagles run all over Vikings, Jalen Hurts racks up three total touchdowns in victory

The Philadelphia Eagles can beat anyone in a bunch of ways — on Thursday night, they chose the run game.

The Birds ran for 259 yards in their 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The game wound up being high-scoring, but for a brief time, it looked like ugly Thursday night football was back – there were three turnovers and a missed field goal in the first quarter.

But things picked up in the second quarter when Kirk Cousins found T.J. Hockenson for a score that gave the Vikings a 7-3 lead. But Philly answered right back, going downfield quickly and fittingly ending their drive with a Jalen Hurts sneak into the end zone, and they were up three.

The Vikings marched down the field, but Justin Jefferson was a victim of one of the dumbest rules in sports – he fumbled just short of the goal line, and it went through the end zone, resulting in a touchback. So, with less than a minute to go, the Eagles got to midfield, and Jake Elliott blasted a 61-yard field goal to go up six into the locker room.

The Vikings had the ball to start the half, but on just the second play, Cousins lost a fumble, and the Eagles recovered and returned it to the Vikings’ seven-yard line. Two plays later, Hurts snuck in for his second touchdown. After forcing a three-and-out, Hurts aired one out to DeVonta Smith for a 63-yard touchdown, and it was a 27-7 Eagles lead.

Minnesota answered with a quick 62-yard touchdown to rookie Jordan Addison, and when the Vikings knocked the Eagles out of field goal range in the fourth, they weren’t dead yet. With 7:41 left, it was K.J. Osborn to score a touchdown, and it was a 27-21 game.

But the newcomer Swift had his 2023 coming out party and continued his big night by running right down the field and wasting the clock. Eventually, he found the end zone, and the Eagles went back up 34-21.

Hockenson scored a late touchdown that affected plenty wallets across the country with the backdoor cover, but now the Vikings were going for the miracle. They didn’t recover the onside kick, but did force a punt. With seven seconds left at their own 17, the hail mary fell way short, and the clock hit triple zeroes.

Swift totaled 175 yards on 28 carries, while Smith led the Eagles with 131 yards.

Cousins threw for 364 yards, 159 of them obviously to Justin Jefferson in the losing effort.

The Vikings will look to get their first victory when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, while the 2-0 Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Monday night contest the following day.