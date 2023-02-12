Eagles signed longtime defensive coordinator to 2-week deal to help Super Bowl plan: report

Before Vic Fangio heads into the Miami Dolphins’ facility and charts out a game plan for their defense, he was called upon to help Philadelphia Eagles coaches devise a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to help with their planning, NFL Network reported Sunday. Fangio reportedly helped the offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, as he prepares to face off against the Chiefs’ defense led by Steve Spagnuolo.

According to the report, Eagles coaches essentially asked Fangio, “Do you want to go on this ride with us?” From there, the contract was signed and the consulting began.

Fangio was the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2019 to 2021 before he was replaced by Nathaniel Hackett. He has a long history as a defensive coordinator around the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

His Broncos teams were 0-6 against the Chiefs.

He reportedly agreed to become the Dolphins’ next defensive coordinator to support Mike McDaniel. But the deal will become official once the Super Bowl is over.

Philadelphia boasts one of the best defenses in the league. The team was second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed.