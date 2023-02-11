Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII appearance has Philadelphia prepared to grease light poles again: report

Philadelphia has been quite the sports city recently, with the Phillies going to the World Series and now the Eagles in the Super Bowl yet again. That’s why the city is preparing for potential pandemonium in the streets if the Eagles take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Crowds flooded the streets two weeks ago when the Eagles trounced the San Francisco 49ers to make it back to the Super Bowl after they won it in 2018. And that celebratory stroll through the City of Brotherly Love has brought about a challenge that many Philly faithful want to accomplish.

Climbing the greased poles around the city has been hard but not impossible. And though it hasn’t seemed to deter fans away from doing it, the city is once again preparing for such an occurrence to happen.

“Protocols for the upcoming game are being evaluated by the police department including the greasing of poles,” City of Philadelphia spokesperson Joy Huertas told NPR.

“For public safety reasons, the city is not disclosing if/when the poles will be greased.”

NPR spoke with an Eagles fan, who likely isn’t the only one to share this sentiment.

“When we hear they’re greasing the poles, we hear that as a challenge, like, ‘Grease them jawns, we’re going to come climb them,'” says 29-year-old Sean Hagan, who climbed a pole when the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres to move on to the World Series.

It was the first time the Phillies have been in the World Series since 2009, when they lost to the New York Yankees. They eventually fell to the Houston Astros this time around.

However, the celebration of getting back into the Fall Classic was much like the one two weeks ago – just more red and white jersey than green and white.

Light poles were greased throughout the cities, but it was to no avail.

One guy was even seem celebrating his summit by chugging a beer at the top. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was also seen on Broad Street when the Phillies won the pennant.

All in all, it’s going to be a tough battle with the Kansas City Chiefs first, before any celebrating takes place. But if the Eagles come out victorious, Philadelphia will be prepared the best it can.