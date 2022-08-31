Eagles trade 2020 first-round pick to Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are attempting to correct their mistakes at the wide receiver position.

The Birds have traded 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings confirmed the trade.

The 23-year-old had a rough go of it in Philadelphia. In his rookie year, he was placed on injured reserve. In the 11 games he played, he caught 31 passes for 396 yards and a touchdown, despite heading into that season near, and maybe at, the top of the receiver depth chart.

In his sophomore season, he again had 31 catches for 280 yards and two scores. He also had some drop issues during his time with the Eagles and muffed two punts (losing a fumble) in their wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

Reagor was the 21st pick of the 2020 draft out of TCU. The very next pick — by the Vikings — was Justin Jefferson, who led the NFL in receiving yards the past two seasons.

When the Eagles drafted Reagor, the Vikings’ war room literally laughed out loud.

Two weeks ago, the Eagles traded another receiver they hoped would be a standout for them in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. He was drafted in the second round in 2019.

Last year, the Eagles moved up to the 10th pick to take Alabama’s Devonta Smith. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown.

Those two, along with Dallas Goedert, are Jalen Hurts’ top three receiving weapons as the Eagles look to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season and for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Eagles acquired a 2023 seventh-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder for Reagor.