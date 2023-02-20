Early morning house fire in north Florida leaves 3 dead

Three people died in a house fire early Monday in north Florida, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the home was almost fully engulfed in flames, Putnam County fire officials said in a social media post.

Multiple crews helped extinguish the fire, the agency said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released, and no additional details about the fire were available.

The local and state fire marshal’s offices will be investigating the cause of the fire.