Eight New Jersey firefighters injured after firetrucks responding to blaze collide

Eight firefighters have reportedly been injured in a crash between two fire trucks in New Jersey.

The crash occurred when two firetrucks collided while responding to a fire in Paterson, New Jersey on Saturday evening, Fox 5 New York reported.

Paterson Mayor Andrew Sayegh told the outlet that the firefighters have been taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and at least one of the firefighters is believed to be seriously injured.

WNBC-TV reported that the trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street in Patterson when they collided at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m.

One of the trucks then reportedly crashed into a nearby building.

The two alarm fire the crews were responding to, roughly a block from the crash site, has reportedly been extinguished.

The City of Patterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.