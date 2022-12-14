El Paso migrant surge ‘unsustainable,’ people sleeping in the streets, city official says

Migrants in El Paso could soon face a dire situation as temperatures drop below freezing and shelters exceed capacity, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said Tuesday.

“Our issue is now that we’re looking at capacity within our shelter system,” D’Agostino said during a virtual press conference addressing the new surge of immigrants. Coupled with cold weather and even snow flurries, he said there’s an “added strain” on the system.

About 2,500 people are crossing into the United States near El Paso every day, according to Border Patrol.

That’s a nearly 50% increase from September’s wave of migrants, when Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended around 1,700 migrants each day in the El Paso sector.

BIDEN ADMIN POLICY MOVE WILL PULVERIZE AMERICANS’ POCKETBOOKS FOR GOOD, NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT WARNS

“We’ve never seen a migration in numbers to this extent,” D’Agostino said. “And not for such a sustained period.”

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

He added that CBP’s practice of releasing hundreds of migrants directly into the streets of El Paso each day is adding pressure.

“Our infrastructure cannot keep up,” D’Agostino said. “There’s not enough flights. There’s not enough bus transport out of town on a daily basis to allow same-day travel.”

So far, however, D’Agostino said he has not been notified of anyone sleeping in the streets who did not want to do so.

“A lot of people are choosing to be out on their own or waiting for the next bus out of town,” he said. “That’s something that they’re free to do.”

The city has spent $9.5 million assisting migrants this year, The Texas Tribune reported. The federal government has reimbursed $2.2 million so far and is expected to provide another $4.6 million.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, is requesting $4 billion in additional funding for the border. The federal government expects border crossings to increase even more when the Title 42 authority to quickly expel migrants ends later this month.