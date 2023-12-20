El Salvador president blasts ‘democracy’ in US after Trump’s removal from Colorado ballot

The president of El Salvador quickly weighed in after news that former President Trump was kicked off the ballot in Colorado by criticizing the idea of “democracy” in the United States.

“The United States has lost its ability to lecture any other country about ‘democracy,’” El Salvador President Nayib Bukele posted on X on Tuesday night.

Bukele, a vocal supporter of Trump in the past, was responding to breaking news on Tuesday night that the Colorado Supreme Court, citing the 14th Amendment, has disqualified former President Trump from appearing on the state’s ballots in 2024 as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Bukele’s post, which had been seen almost 5 million times by Wednesday morning, was touted by many conservatives on social media.

CRITICS SLAM COLORADO SUPREME COURT FOR REMOVING TRUMP FROM STATE’S 2024 BALLOT: ‘A MOCKERY’

“Exactly right,” America First Legal posted on X. “Which is one of many reasons why we must all collectively fight to see that it is overturned. This cannot stand.”

“This is the president of El Salvador,” conservative radio host Larry O’Connor posted on X. “All the Norms restored!!!!”

“This is an accurate statement,” GOP Congressman Derrick Van Orden posted on X.

DEMOCRATS SAY POLLING IS ‘USELESS’ AS TRUMP PULLS AHEAD OF BIDEN IN SURVEYS

“we need an american Bukele,” The Blaze’s Logan Hall posted on X.

Tuesday night was not the first time Bukele has weighed in on Trump’s legal issues and used it as an opportunity to question democracy in the United States. Earlier this year, the El Salvadoran leader went viral on social media over his response to Trump’s indictment in New York City.

“Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted,” Bukele, who has faced criticism in his own country over the constitutionality of his re-election campaign, wrote. “But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate.”

“The United States ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.”

Trump touted the relationship he had with Bukele as president during a 2019 bilateral meeting in New York City.

“I have great respect for you, and I really appreciate what you’re doing,” Trump told Bukele. “The president has done an incredible job with MS-13. He realizes what a threat they are. And they have been very, very tough, and we all appreciate that.”

Bukele has earned worldwide attention and praise from many for his major crackdown on MS-13 gang members, which has led to tens of thousands of arrests, construction of a mega prison, and a drop in homicides.