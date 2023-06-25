Elderly Arizona woman and her dog killed by aggressive canine, another victim critically injured

An Arizona woman was mauled to death by a dog on Friday and another man nearby was critically injured.

The Sierra Vista Police Department announced the disturbing incident in a press release on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call about a dog attack between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

“Officers arrived on the scene and found a dog attacking a male victim in the backyard of a residence on Calle Del Norte,” police explained in the release.

While aid was rendered to the victim, officers found an 84-year-old woman with serious wounds in the alley behind a home, with a second aggressive dog nearby.

“A second female victim was found in the alley behind the residence as a second dog returned to the same yard where the first attack occurred,” police explained in the statement.

Sierra Vista resident Helene Jackson was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center, but died from her injuries later that night. Officers said her dog, who was also presumably attacked by the canines, was found dead in the alley where she was found.

The injured man, Sam Sanches, Jr., 53, was transported to Banner Medical Center in critical condition. Police said both of the violent dogs were killed by officers.

“The three deceased dogs were secured by the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Animal Control Office pending further investigation,” police explained.

The Sierra Vista Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (520) 452-7500.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sierra Vista Police Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.